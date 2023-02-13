Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner dies at 97

FILE - Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner is shown in the dugout before a spring training...
FILE - Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner is shown in the dugout before a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros, Feb. 28, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Fla. Washington Nationals founder Ted Lerner has died. He was 97. Lerner bought the team from Major League Baseball in 2006 for $450 million. He was managing principal owner until ceding that role to son Mark in 2018. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, file)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ted Lerner, the billionaire real estate developer whose family bought the Washington Nationals in 2006, has died, the team announced Monday. he was 97.

A Nationals spokesperson said Lerner died Sunday of complications from pneumonia at his home in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Lerner’s group purchased the Nationals from Major League Baseball in 2006 for $450 million after the team was moved to the U.S. capital from Montreal. He was managing principal owner until ceding that role to son Mark in 2018.

Under the Lerners’ ownership, the Nationals went from one of baseball’s worst teams in their first several seasons in Washington to World Series champions in 2019. The Lerners also are credited with revitalizing the city’s Navy Yard area since Nationals Park opened in 2008.

Last year, they began exploring the possibility of selling the team, which is worth $2 billion, according to Forbes, which estimates the family’s net worth is $6.6 billion thanks to the Nationals and Lerner Enterprises, one of the largest property-owning companies in the Washington area.

___

AP National Writer Howard Fendrich contributed to this report.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified

Latest News

Police stopped the truck near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan....
Police stop U-Haul after report of pedestrians struck in NYC
Emergency workers in Turkey rescue a man from rubble 167 hours after being buried in Turkey's...
Turkey earthquake survivors seek hot meals as rescues wane
FILE - People attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory...
5 years after Parkland, families cope through good works
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Judge to release parts of Georgia special grand jury report on Trump, allies