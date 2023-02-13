Vertical Horizon highlights RRB charity shows this summer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multi-platinum musical artist Vertical Horizon, who reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the soaring single, “Everything You Want,” and who likewise sold over two million copies of the album with the same name, headlines Red Rock & Blue’s series of summer charity concerts to benefit Louisiana military men, women, and their families this summer.

Vertical Horizon is set to play The Varsity Theatre in Baton Rouge on Saturday, August 19, and will be accompanied by popular local acts ReGeneration and Petty Betty. General admission and limited VIP tickets go on sale Friday, February 17. CLICK HERE for tickets.

Vertical Horizon is also known for such smash hits as “You’re A God” and “Best I Ever Had (Grey Sky Morning),” with the latter later being covered and likewise made a huge hit by country music star Gary Allan. The band first came charging onto the charts with the rocker “We Are” and have performed and recorded for over three decades, led by lead vocalist Matt Scannell.

Also being announced soon are two more charity concerts, which will likewise benefit RRB, both also at The Varsity Theatre. There will be a Caterie Reunion on Saturday, July 8, as well as a show featuring a trio of popular, local country acts that will take place on Friday, July 21.

Red Rock & Blue’s huge, annual slow-pitch softball tournament is set for July 28-30 at BREC’s Oak Villa in Baton Rouge. Team registration for the event will soon begin in March or April.

