Town hall meetings to discuss tax proposal, school employee pay raises in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Public School System has two town hall meetings planned for the evening of Monday, Feb. 13, to discuss a 1-cent sales tax proposal.

The first meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Albany High School cafeteria. The second meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Springfield High School library.

Officials want the public’s input on a 1-cent sales tax proposal on the March 25th ballot. The sales tax would generate at least $24 million dollars to fund a 10% pay raise or a minimum $2,500 increase for school employees.

The pay raises would allow the Livingston Parish Public School System to compete with nearby districts that currently pay much higher salaries to school employees.

According to officials, the 1-cent parish-wide sales tax would not apply to grocery, prescription, and gasoline purchases.

