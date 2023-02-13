Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Town hall meetings to discuss tax proposal, school employee pay raises in Livingston Parish

Livingston Parish School Board
Livingston Parish School Board(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Public School System has two town hall meetings planned for the evening of Monday, Feb. 13, to discuss a 1-cent sales tax proposal.

The first meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Albany High School cafeteria. The second meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Springfield High School library.

Officials want the public’s input on a 1-cent sales tax proposal on the March 25th ballot. The sales tax would generate at least $24 million dollars to fund a 10% pay raise or a minimum $2,500 increase for school employees.

RELATED: Livingston Parish School teachers and employees could receive a raise, but voters will have final say

The pay raises would allow the Livingston Parish Public School System to compete with nearby districts that currently pay much higher salaries to school employees.

According to officials, the 1-cent parish-wide sales tax would not apply to grocery, prescription, and gasoline purchases.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified

Latest News

Vertical Horizon
Vertical Horizon highlights RRB charity shows this summer
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, February 13
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, February 13
Double shooting at apartments in BR overnight leaves 2 injured
(Source: WAFB)
YOUR HEALTH: Testicular cancer signs deadly to ignore