REPORT: LSU pitcher Grant Taylor to miss season due to UCL injury

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU right-handed pitcher Grant Taylor, a projected weekend starter for the No. 1 LSU, will miss the 2023 season due to a UCL injury according to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

SOURCE: @LSUbaseball RHP Grant Taylor, a projected weekend starter and the No. 15 prospect in the 2023 #MLBDraft class by @d1baseball, will miss the 2023 season because of a UCL injury. #LSU clearly has depth, but Taylor had an incredible fall. — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) February 13, 2023

Taylor is projected as the No. 15 prospect for the upcoming 2023 MLB Draft.

The 6-foot-3 sophomore from Florence, Alabama went 4-1 last season as a freshman and appeared in 17 games last season with two starts. Taylor had a 5.81 ERA last season allowing 32 hits in 31 innings pitched with 39 strikeouts and 21 walks.

The Tigers’ pitching staff was a huge area of concern last season and Jay Johnson hired one of the best pitching coaches in the nation in Wes Johnson from the Minnesota Twins and added transfers Thatcher Hurd, Paul Skenes, and Christian Little during the offseason.

Sophomore left-hander Javen Coleman who missed most of last season due to an arm injury.

No. 1 LSU opens the 2023 season against Western Michigan beginning on Friday, Feb. 17 with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

