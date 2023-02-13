Facebook
No. 25 LSU improves to 5-0 with LSU Invitational Day 3 sweep

LSU head coach Beth Torina
LSU head coach Beth Torina(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After blowing out opponents in the first two days of the LSU Invitational, the No. 25 Tigers saw stiffer competition but still came away with wins on Sunday, Feb. 12.

LSU (5-0) first beat No. 19 Oregon State (2-3), 3-0, behind 10 strikeouts from Ali Kilponen (2-0). Then, the Tigers edged Nicholls State (1-3), 4-3, in the first start for freshman Alea Johnson (1-0).

LSU next hosts Eastern Illinois on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m.

