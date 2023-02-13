New power station to create dozens of new jobs in BR area

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Crews held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Feb, 13, for a new 700-megawatt electric generation plant in Iberville Parish.

Governor John Bel Edwards joined others on River Road in Plaquemine for the ceremony.

The new Kindle Energy facility will be named the Magnolia Power Generating Station. Kindle Energy is a New Jersey-based company.

“This investment by Kindle Energy is a win for job creation, emissions reduction, and rural resilience,” Governor John Bel Edwards said. “Magnolia Power will increase the affordability and sustainability of electricity to some of the state’s most rural communities. It also will modernize the state’s public utility infrastructure by employing gas turbine technology that uses natural gas and carbon-free hydrogen rather than carbon-intensive coal as its fuel source.”

Officials said the power station will bring an estimated 119 new jobs to the Baton Rouge area. Twenty-five of those will be new direct jobs with an average salary of $100,000. There will also be an estimated 475 jobs created during peak construction.

The new facility is expected to generate enough electricity to power more than 500,000 homes every year.

The Magnolia Power Generating Station will supply electricity directly to five rural utility groups. They include Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Claiborne Electric Cooperative, Northeast Louisiana Power Cooperative, South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association, and Washington-St. Tammany Electric Cooperative Inc.

“We applaud Kindle Energy for their decision to invest in Iberville Parish in Louisiana’s Capital Region,” said Adam Knapp, Baton Rouge Area Chamber president and CEO. “Kindle Energy’s investment adds to our quickly growing new energy sector, which has seen over $25 billion in announced or proposed projects since 2020. This is a big win for Iberville Parish to secure this $750 million capital investment.”

Officials said they hope to have the facility start operations in May of 2025.

