Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Millions paid to fake bank accounts by Livingston Parish School Board, audit shows

Louisiana Legislative Auditor
Louisiana Legislative Auditor(Louisiana Legislative Auditor)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office released a report on Monday, Feb. 13, that revealed millions of dollars were paid to fraudulent bank accounts by the Livingston Parish School Board.

According to the audit report, $2,251,861 worth of payments were made to the fraudulent bank accounts between Jan. 12, 2022, and Feb. 8, 2022.

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office said the payments were made after the Livingston Parish School Board received emails requesting changes to electronic funds transfers for two vendors. Officials said the changes were made without school officials following procedures in place to call the vendors and verify the emails.

The audit report said that once school officials realized what happened, they contacted law enforcement.

An investigation was launched, and the Livingston Parish School Board was able to recover $1,907,894. However, school officials were not able to recover $343,967, and an insurance claim was filed.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office.

Livingston Parish Schools Superintendent Alan “Joe” Murphy released the below statement:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified

Latest News

Jeff Wiley
Former Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley running for state representative seat
Lanaya Cardwell
Court hearing rescheduled for woman accused of killing 2-year-old daughter
Rest of Today
Next likely chance for rain on Thursday
Vertical Horizon
Vertical Horizon highlights RRB charity shows this summer