Man charged with seven counts of rape, officials say

A man was indicted on 7 counts of aggravated first-degree rape.
A man was indicted on 7 counts of aggravated first-degree rape.(Morgan City Police Department)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - A grand jury has officially charged a man accused of multiple sex crimes, including rape and indecent behavior with juveniles.

According to the sheriff’s office, the grand jury indicted Johnell Thomas, 52, of Morgan City, in early February on seven counts of aggravated first-degree rape.

Thomas was arrested in April of 2022 and charged with two counts of first-degree rape, five counts of oral sexual battery, five counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, and 15 counts of aggravated crimes against nature, officials said.

Thomas bail is set at $2,500,000, and he was booked into Morgan City jail, officials added.

