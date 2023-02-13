LSU’s Taylor Pleasants named SEC Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants has been named the SEC Player of the Week the conference announced on Monday, Feb. 13.

Pleasants earned the honor along with Texas A&M’s Trinity Cannon.

During the first weekend of the 2023 season, the Tigers went 5-0 including a pair of wins over No. 19 Oregon State. Pleasants was a huge contributor to the Tigers’ success going a combined 8-for-15 at the plate, with a .533 batting average including four home runs, a double, and 13 RBI. She also had a 1.400 slugging percentage.

Pleasants moved into a tie for fifth in the LSU record book for career home runs.

The Tigers return to action on Thursday, Feb. 16 against Eastern Illinois with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. at Tiger Park.

