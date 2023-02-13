Facebook
LSU Lady Tigers fall in latest AP Top 25 poll

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team fell to No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Monday, Feb. 13.

The latest ranking comes after the team suffered its first loss of the season on Sunday, Feb. 12. The LSU Tigers fell 88-64 to South Carolina.

RELATED: No. 3 LSU suffers first loss, falling to No. 1 South Carolina

Below is a complete list of the rankings released on Monday, Feb. 13:

  1. South Carolina
  2. Indiana
  3. Stanford
  4. Utah
  5. LSU
  6. UConn
  7. Iowa
  8. Maryland
  9. Duke
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Virginia Tech
  12. Michigan
  13. Ohio State
  14. Villanova
  15. Oklahoma
  16. UCLA
  17. Texas
  18. Arizona
  19. North Carolina
  20. Gonzaga
  21. Colorado
  22. Iowa State
  23. UNLV
  24. Florida State
  25. USC

LSU will return home to host Ole Miss on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

