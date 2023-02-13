LSU Lady Tigers fall in latest AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team fell to No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Monday, Feb. 13.

The latest ranking comes after the team suffered its first loss of the season on Sunday, Feb. 12. The LSU Tigers fell 88-64 to South Carolina.

Below is a complete list of the rankings released on Monday, Feb. 13:

South Carolina Indiana Stanford Utah LSU UConn Iowa Maryland Duke Notre Dame Virginia Tech Michigan Ohio State Villanova Oklahoma UCLA Texas Arizona North Carolina Gonzaga Colorado Iowa State UNLV Florida State USC

LSU will return home to host Ole Miss on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

