How to help Turkey, Syria earthquake survivors

Sorrow turns to tension over Turkey's earthquake response
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s been a week since the massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Authorities said the combined death toll was nearing 36,000 in Turkey and government and rebel-held parts of Syria.

Carmen Million, the President, and CEO of the South Central Louisiana Better Business Bureau said you should consider contributing to experienced disaster relief groups with an on-the-ground presence in impacted areas.

Here are some other tips to keep in mind:

  1. Appeal clarity is key. Seek appeals that are upfront and clear about what disaster relief services you are supporting.
  2. Give money rather than goods. Donating money is the quickest way to help and provides charities the flexibility to channel resources to impacted areas.
  3. Verify charity trustworthiness.

For more, including a list of BBB Accredited Charities (i.e., meets all 20 of the BBB Charity Standards), click on this link from BBB Wise Giving Alliance, the standards-based charity evaluator.

