Former Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley running for state representative seat

Jeff Wiley
Jeff Wiley(Jeff Wiley campaign)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Former Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley announced on Monday, Feb. 13, that he’s running for the state representative District 81 seat.

Wiley retired as sheriff of Ascension Parish back in 2019 after serving 22 years in the position.

“Now, more than ever, our state needs leaders who will stand up for our families, protect our basic rights and be good stewards of public dollars,” Wiley said in his campaign announcement.

Wiley said he’s a registered Republic and conservative Christian. He said he’s pro-life, supports parents’ rights, supports 2nd amendment rights, and is an advocate of balancing the budget.

“I understand the importance of working with other agencies to get things done, and I know what it means to be responsible for decisions that are made for the public I love to serve,” Wiley said. “The voters of this district can trust me to do what is right for them.”

District 81 includes parts of Ascension Parish, Livingston Parish, and St. James Parish.

The election is set for Saturday, Oct. 14.

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
