Double shooting at apartments in BR overnight leaves 2 injured

The injuries are not life-threatening, according to officials.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken to a hospital following a double shooting in Baton Rouge overnight.

According to officials, the shooting happened after midnight Monday, Feb. 13 at The Hub, an apartment complex located less than one mile away from LSU’s campus.

The apartment complex is located in the 5100 block of Highland Road near West Lee Drive.

The victims’ injuries are non-life threatening, officials say.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting, a possible suspect, or motive.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

