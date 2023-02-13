Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

DOTD to hold groundbreaking for LA 70 widening project

DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson along with other local elected officials will be in attendance.
DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson along with other local elected officials will be in attendance.(DOTD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONVENT, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, Feb. 13 for a new traffic project that will impact at least two parishes.

Transportation leaders say the event will celebrate the start of construction for the LA 70 widening project in Ascension and St. James Parishes. The ceremony begins at 9 a.m.

The $53.2 million project will widen LA 70 from two to four travel lanes between LA 22 in Sorrento and the base of the Sunshine Bridge on the east side of the Mississippi River.

DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson along with other local elected officials will be in attendance.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified

Latest News

A portion of the interstate in Livingston Parish remains closed due to an overturned...
Driver rescued through windshield after 18-wheeler crash in Livingston Parish
Someone sent us video of a vehicle that overturned in a crash on Airline Hwy at Tom Drive on...
Airline Hwy Crash (Source: Viewer)
Road closure announced.
Acadian Thruway closes Saturday for railroad bridge construction
Louisiana State Police
Driver trying to pass vehicle dies after colliding head-on with another car, LSP says