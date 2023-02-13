DOTD to hold groundbreaking for LA 70 widening project

CONVENT, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, Feb. 13 for a new traffic project that will impact at least two parishes.

Transportation leaders say the event will celebrate the start of construction for the LA 70 widening project in Ascension and St. James Parishes. The ceremony begins at 9 a.m.

The $53.2 million project will widen LA 70 from two to four travel lanes between LA 22 in Sorrento and the base of the Sunshine Bridge on the east side of the Mississippi River.

DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson along with other local elected officials will be in attendance.

