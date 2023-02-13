Facebook
Court hearing rescheduled for woman accused of killing 2-year-old daughter

The hearing was postponed a few weeks ago because Lanaya Cardwell was hiring a lawyer.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The court hearing for a woman accused of killing her two-year-old daughter has been rescheduled, according to officials.

Lanaya Cardwell was expected to appear in court on Monday, Feb. 13. A new court date has been set for April 17.

The hearing was originally supposed to take place at the beginning of February but got pushed back because Cardwell was in the process of hiring a lawyer.

She is facing second-degree murder charges in the 2021 death of her two-year-old daughter, Nevaeh Allen.

Arrest records show Cardwell’s boyfriend, Phillip Gardner, told police that Cardwell got upset with the toddler for grabbing her contact lenses and punched the little girl in the stomach, causing her to fall and hit her head on a cabinet.

Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder for the death of Cardwell's child, 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen (center).(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office/Viewer Submitted)

The jail documents said Gardner told police he took Cardwell to work, went back home with the little girl, and laid her down on the couch where she became unresponsive.

The documents report Gardner put the little girl’s remains in a suitcase, put it in his car, drove to Mississippi, and disposed of her remains.

Phillip Gardner is due in court on March 14.

RELATED LINKS
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
New bonds set for mother, boyfriend accused in Nevaeh Allen’s death
Hearing for mom of Nevaeh Allen delayed again
THE INVESTIGATORS: DCFS confirms active case involving death of Nevaeh Allen
Mother, her boyfriend plead not guilty in toddler’s death

