APSO: Contracted school custodian arrested for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a contracted Dutchtown High School custodian on Monday, Feb. 13.
Deputies said Dequan Bellock, 23, of White Castle, is charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said that Bellock confessed to exchanging lewd pictures and texts with a 16-year-old female student over a period of several weeks. Deputies added that he also confessed to detectives that he and the juvenile had sexual intercourse together on at least one occasion.
The confessions came during an interview with detectives, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Bellock was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.
APSO said the investigation is ongoing.
The following message was sent to parents by the principal of Dutchtown High School: