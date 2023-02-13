APSO: Contracted school custodian arrested for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a contracted Dutchtown High School custodian on Monday, Feb. 13.

Deputies said Dequan Bellock, 23, of White Castle, is charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said that Bellock confessed to exchanging lewd pictures and texts with a 16-year-old female student over a period of several weeks. Deputies added that he also confessed to detectives that he and the juvenile had sexual intercourse together on at least one occasion.

The confessions came during an interview with detectives, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Bellock was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

APSO said the investigation is ongoing.

The following message was sent to parents by the principal of Dutchtown High School:

Dear Dutchtown High Parents and Guardians, It was reported to us that there may have been inappropriate interactions between a contractor working on our campus and a student. We immediately contacted law enforcement, as required, and began an internal investigation at the school and district levels. Following their investigation, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested the contractor and charged him with carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile. This is absolutely unacceptable and does not reflect the values of the Dutchtown High School community. We are committed to the safety of our students and expect all those who work on our campus to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct. I want to assure you that this individual will not be allowed on any district campuses, and the district is carefully assessing all safety protocols in place for contractors at our schools. I imagine you may have questions, but please understand there are limits to the information we can share as this is a law enforcement matter. I do want to thank those who reported the incident and the swift action of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Only by working as a school community can we maintain the level of safety that we want for our children and that they certainly deserve at Dutchtown High School.

