Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

APSO: Contracted school custodian arrested for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile

Dutchtown High School
Dutchtown High School
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a contracted Dutchtown High School custodian on Monday, Feb. 13.

Deputies said Dequan Bellock, 23, of White Castle, is charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said that Bellock confessed to exchanging lewd pictures and texts with a 16-year-old female student over a period of several weeks. Deputies added that he also confessed to detectives that he and the juvenile had sexual intercourse together on at least one occasion.

The confessions came during an interview with detectives, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Bellock was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

APSO said the investigation is ongoing.

The following message was sent to parents by the principal of Dutchtown High School:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified

Latest News

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office released a report on Monday, Feb. 13, that revealed...
Millions paid to fake bank accounts by Livingston Parish School Board, audit shows
Louisiana Legislative Auditor
Millions paid to fake bank accounts by Livingston Parish School Board, audit shows
A Livingston Parish man said he is dealing with truck trouble.
Livingston Parish man dealing with truck trouble, blames repair shop owner
Angola Prison (Source: WAFB)
Inmate death at Angola state prison under investigation