19th JDC hosting event to help people resolve open traffic cases

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The 19th Judicial District Court and the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office will host a traffic resolution court day on Friday, Feb. 24.

The event will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the second floor of the 19th Judicial District Court building on North Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

The goal is to help people resolve their open traffic cases in East Baton Rouge Parish. People will be able to receive assistance with getting an extension to pay a ticket, paying a traffic ticket, scheduling a trial day, recalling a traffic court bench warrant, and speaking with an assistant district attorney.

Attendees will need to bring an insurance card, a picture ID or valid driver’s license, a picture of their inspection sticker, and vehicle registration information.

Organizers said that participating in the traffic resolution court day will come at no additional cost.

Anyone with questions can send an email to 19thjdctraffic@19thjdc.org.

