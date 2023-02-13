Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

19th JDC hosting event to help people resolve open traffic cases

19th JDC courthouse (Source: DDD)
19th JDC courthouse (Source: DDD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The 19th Judicial District Court and the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office will host a traffic resolution court day on Friday, Feb. 24.

The event will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the second floor of the 19th Judicial District Court building on North Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

The goal is to help people resolve their open traffic cases in East Baton Rouge Parish. People will be able to receive assistance with getting an extension to pay a ticket, paying a traffic ticket, scheduling a trial day, recalling a traffic court bench warrant, and speaking with an assistant district attorney.

Attendees will need to bring an insurance card, a picture ID or valid driver’s license, a picture of their inspection sticker, and vehicle registration information.

Organizers said that participating in the traffic resolution court day will come at no additional cost.

Anyone with questions can send an email to 19thjdctraffic@19thjdc.org.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified

Latest News

Fire on North 11th Street
Authorities release name of elderly woman killed in house fire
Iberville Parish
New power station to create dozens of new jobs in BR area
Rest of Today
Next likely chance for rain on Thursday
A man was indicted on 7 counts of aggravated first-degree rape.
Man charged with seven counts of rape, officials say