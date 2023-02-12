Facebook
Super Bowl Sunday looking great, both here and there

By Jared Silverman
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weather is shaping up nicely for Sunday, both locally and out in Arizona for the Super Bowl. We’re starting off Sunday cold, but not as cold as we could’ve been in the 40s, on our way to afternoon highs in the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies.

The weather is also good to go out in Arizona with temperatures in the 70s.

We look to remain dry through Tuesday morning, but there will be scattered showers and non-severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening for Valentine’s Day.

Then, rain chances stay in the forecast through Thursday night, as a sharp cold front comes to town. This will give us another week of rollercoaster temperatures, with the best chance of storms on Thursday.

The SPC is even highlighting our area with a level two slight risk for severe storms. The following weekend looks nice and dry, but colder.

