Southern men’s, women’s teams beat Prairie View in doubleheader

It was a win-win scenario out at Southern, with the home teams sweeping their SWAC hoops doubleheader against Prairie View.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a win-win scenario out at Southern on Saturday, Feb. 11, with the home teams sweeping their SWAC hoops doubleheader against Prairie View at the F.G. Clark.

The Jags (13-12, 9-3 SWAC) broke a two-game losing streak with a 79-65 victory over the Panthers (9-16, 5-7 SWAC).

The Lady Jags (10-13, 7-5 SWAC) had an even larger margin in a much-needed 69-52 victory over the Lady Panthers (10-13, 7-5 SWAC).

