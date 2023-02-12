Southern men’s, women’s teams beat Prairie View in doubleheader

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a win-win scenario out at Southern on Saturday, Feb. 11, with the home teams sweeping their SWAC hoops doubleheader against Prairie View at the F.G. Clark.

The Jags (13-12, 9-3 SWAC) broke a two-game losing streak with a 79-65 victory over the Panthers (9-16, 5-7 SWAC).

The Lady Jags (10-13, 7-5 SWAC) had an even larger margin in a much-needed 69-52 victory over the Lady Panthers (10-13, 7-5 SWAC).

