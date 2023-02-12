SGFD respond to Saturday night structure fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the night of Saturday, February 11.

According to officials, multiple units were dispatched to a fire in the 11900 block of Lakeland Park Boulevard just before 8:30 p.m.

Firefighters were able to quickly find and extinguish the fire, placing the scene under control within 20 minutes.

According to officials, an SGFD investigator was called to the scene, and the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

