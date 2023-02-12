Public invited to attend 225 Fest in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The public is being invited to celebrate and help make the first-ever 225 Fest a success on Sat. Feb. 25.

The event will take place at the Capitol Park Museum and on Fourth Street in downtown Baton Rouge between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The festival will celebrate the rich history of Baton Rouge and the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. There will be food trucks, live performances, an art walk, panel discussions, kid’s activities, and more.

“We’re going to have some of our local high school bands,” said Myra Richardson, founder and creator of 225 Fest. “They’ll be some live performances with our musical bands, Universal Language. We’ll have DJs and multiple panel discussions. But most importantly, we’re working on a special campaign to highlight 225 people in the capital region, who are moving our community forward.”

The festival is free to attend and open to the public. However, you are encouraged to bring cash to spend at the food trucks and other vendors.

Organizers said they expect as many as 5,000 to 7,000 people to be at the festival on event day. More than 4,000 people have already RSVP’d. Click here for more details on how to reserve a spot.

