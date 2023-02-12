Facebook
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson reinjures hamstring, absence will extend ‘multiple weeks,’ report says

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, who has missed the past 20 games after injuring his right hamstring on Jan. 2, is expected to miss several more weeks, according to an ESPN report. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans will be without injured All-Star forward Zion Williamson for several more weeks, after he reinjured the right hamstring that has sidelined him since Jan. 2, according to an ESPN report.

“(Pelicans executive vice president) David Griffin says Zion Williamson re-aggravated his hamstring injury. He’s looking at missing multiple weeks post All-Star. Will be re-evaluated when they get back from ASG,” ESPN’s Andrew Lopez tweeted Sunday (Feb. 12), using shorthand in reference to next weekend’s NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.

Williamson hasn’t played for the Pelicans since injuring his leg Jan. 2 during a 120-11 loss to the Sixers in Philadelphia. It was originally thought he would miss around three weeks of the regular season.

Despite the injury absence, Williamson was named Jan. 26 to the starting five for the Western Conference in the NBA All-Star Game. He was officially scratched from that appearance last week.

