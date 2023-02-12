No. 25 LSU shuts out No. 19 Oregon St. for run-rule win

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Beth Torina and her No. 25 Tigers roared to a run-rule win over No. 19 Oregon St. on the second day of the LSU Invitational at Tiger Park on Saturday, Feb. 11.

LSU (2-0) beat Oregon St. (1-2), 12-0 in five innings.

Freshman pitcher Sydney Berzon picked up her first win of the season. She struck out five batters and only gave up one hit.

The Tigers had nine hits and scored in every inning.

