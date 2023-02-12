Facebook
No. 25 LSU gets past New Mexico for another run-rule win

LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants (17)
LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants (17)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 25 LSU picked up back-to-back run-rule wins on day two of the LSU Invitational by getting past New Mexico in six innings on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Tigers (3-0) downed the Lobos (2-3), 11-3.

Freshman pitcher Sydney Berzon picked up her first save of the season, while sophomore pitcher Raelin Chaffin (1-0) was credited with the win.

Taylor Pleasants was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.

