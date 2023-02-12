Facebook
LSU falls to Texas A&M; Tigers suffer 12th straight loss

LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU head coach Matt McMahon(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Matt McMahon and his Tigers struggled offensively in the first half against Texas A&M and could never fully recover in the PMAC on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Tigers (12-13, 1-11 SEC) fell 74-62 to the Aggies (18-7, 10-2 SEC). It was LSU’s 12th straight loss.

LSU only scored 17 points in the first half and found itself down by 24. The Tigers would find the hoop in the second half but the deficit was too much to overcome.

Adam Miller led LSU in scoring with 18 points. Tyrell Ward added 15 points.

The Tigers will next travel to Athens, Ga. to face the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

