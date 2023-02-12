Elderly woman killed in house fire, authorities say

THIBODAUX, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating a house fire that killed one person on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The flames broke out around 5 p.m. on North 11th Street near St. Patrick Street in Thibodaux, according to authorities.

Firefighters with the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and found an elderly woman dead inside the home, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The victim’s name along with details about the cause of the fire have not yet been released.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office said the investigation is ongoing. Authorities added that more information will be released at a later time.

