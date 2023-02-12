BATTLE OF UNBEATENS: No. 2 LSU faces No. 1 South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WAFB) - The No. 1 program in all of college basketball visited Baton Rouge in 2022 but LSU’s first-year coach and her Tigers made Carolina sweat before escaping the PMAC with a 66-60 decision.

What’s in store for Super Bowl Sunday as No. 2 LSU (23-0, 11-0 SEC) takes on No. 1 South Carolina (24-0, 11-0 SEC) in Columbia?

Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. The game can be watched on ESPN.

