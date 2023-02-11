Weekend weather starts dreary, ends well

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re starting out the weekend with mainly cloudy, cold, and breezy conditions with forecast highs only in the lower 50s today. We’ll see light showers, mainly in the morning, then hopefully trending a bit better in the afternoon. Tonight into Sunday morning will be cold, in fact, near freezing with lows in the mid-30s in Baton Rouge and a light freeze in the northern part of the viewing area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, February 11 (wafb)

Sunday will be a nicer day with mostly sunny skies and highs around 60. The weather out in Arizona for the Super Bowl looks warm and breezy.

Our next chance of rain locally will be Valentine’s Day Tuesday with showers and storms a good bet.

Rain chances will linger through midweek, drying out by late week into the following weekend.

