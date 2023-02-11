Facebook
Several Mardi Gras parades rolling through BR area Saturday

By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Mardi Gras parades are set to roll through the Baton Rouge area on Saturday, Feb. 11.

In downtown Baton Rouge, people will line up to see the Krewe of Mystique de la Capitale and the Krewe of Orion make their way through the streets. The Krewe of Mystique de la Capitale is set to kick off at 2 p.m., while the Krew of Orion gets going at 6:30 p.m. The routes for both parades are the same. Floats will travel along River Road, 3rd Street, 4th Street, Main Street, Laurel Street, and Convention Street.

RELATED: Mardi Gras 2023: Krewe of Artemis attracts huge crowd to downtown Baton Rouge

In Ascension Parish, neighbors are also getting into the spirit of Mardi Gras. The Krew of Ascension Mambo parade is set to get rolling at 2 p.m. in Gonzales. Organizers said the parade will begin on Irma Boulevard and end along Burnside Avenue.

The Krewe of Denham Springs will get rolling through the streets at 3 p.m. Organizers said attendees can expect to see plenty of floats, music, dancers, and marching bands.

There are several Mardi Gras parades and events planned leading up to Fat Tuesday. Click here for more.

