Several Mardi Gras parades rolling through BR area Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Mardi Gras parades are set to roll through the Baton Rouge area on Saturday, Feb. 11.

In downtown Baton Rouge, people will line up to see the Krewe of Mystique de la Capitale and the Krewe of Orion make their way through the streets. The Krewe of Mystique de la Capitale is set to kick off at 2 p.m., while the Krew of Orion gets going at 6:30 p.m. The routes for both parades are the same. Floats will travel along River Road, 3rd Street, 4th Street, Main Street, Laurel Street, and Convention Street.

In Ascension Parish, neighbors are also getting into the spirit of Mardi Gras. The Krew of Ascension Mambo parade is set to get rolling at 2 p.m. in Gonzales. Organizers said the parade will begin on Irma Boulevard and end along Burnside Avenue.

The Krewe of Denham Springs will get rolling through the streets at 3 p.m. Organizers said attendees can expect to see plenty of floats, music, dancers, and marching bands.

