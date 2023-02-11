Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police make arrests in connection with mass shooting on Bennington Avenue in Baton Rouge

Nikeal Franklon (left) and Jy'Shaun Jackson (right)
Nikeal Franklon (left) and Jy'Shaun Jackson (right)(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced the arrests of two people in connection with a mass shooting on Bennington Avenue in Baton Rouge.

The mass shooting on Bennington Avenue happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Police said 12 people were injured by gunfire inside the Dior Bar and Lounge.

RELATED: POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’

According to BRPD, Nikeal Franklin, 19, and Jy’Shaun Jackson, 19, have been arrested. Police said Franklin faces 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder, while Jackson faces 12 counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder.

Police said the arrests came after BRPD detectives and St. James Parish Sheriff’s Department detectives and deputies executed multiple search warrants on Friday, Feb. 10.

Police have not released anything about the possibility of more arrests in the case.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. They continue to encourage members of the public to come forward with any details that may be able to help investigators. A tip can be reported anonymously to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified

Latest News

Several Mardi Gras parades rolling through BR area Saturday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, February 11
Weekend weather starts dreary, ends well
Krewe of Artemis.
Mardi Gras 2023: Krewe of Artemis attracts huge crowd to downtown Baton Rouge
Greenwell Springs Road will be shut down for several hours while deputies investigate a deadly...
Greenwell Springs Road reopened after man found shot, killed in vehicle, officials say