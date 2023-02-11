Pair wanted for stolen ATM, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to catch a pair who stole an ATM.

According to officials, EBRSO was dispatched to the Mobil Corner Store on Old Hammond Highway due to a robbery on Friday, February 10.

Deputies describe the unknown suspects as two black males.

Officials say video surveillance shows that the two suspects were driving in a silver Ford utility truck.

ATM Business Burglary (EBRSO)

The pair are accused of cutting the padlock and shattering the front glass with a sledgehammer. Officials said that the two then tied a chain with a hook at the end of the ATM and used the truck to pull the ATM out of the business.

If you have any information that can help with the identity of the suspects, you are urged to contact EBRSO Burglary at 225-389-5064.

