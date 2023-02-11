OLOL and Ascension Parish announce new partnership

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake Health and Ascension Parish hope to provide better access to healthcare through a new partnership.

As part of the agreement, OLOL and Ascension Parish will jointly operate the Ascension Parish Health Unit and the Ascension Parish Counseling Center.

“The mental and physical welfare of our citizens is a top priority,” said Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment. “This agreement affords the parish the ability to enhance and expand public health and mental health offerings, health and wellness campaigns, preventative screenings, and many other events and services in a way that we would not be able to on our own.”

The new partnership will also make several other resources available to residents who use Ascension Parish’s public health services.

“Patients will now have access to Our Lady of the Lake’s secure online patient portal, MyChart, where they can quickly and safely access their health information,” according to Dr. Chris Trevino, chief medical officer of Our Lady of the Lake Ascension. “The partnership also provides citizens greater access to care through telehealth and additional on-call services with 24-hour, 7-day-a-week coverage. Referrals to needed primary care and specialist appointments will become easier as patients will have access to Our Lady of the Lake’s broad provider network.”

The new partnership also allows for OLOL to work with public agencies like the Council on Aging, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ascension Parish Schools, and more.

The joint operation between OLOL and Ascension Parish of the Ascension Parish Health Unite and Ascension Parish Mental Health Unit is set to begin in the summer of 2023.

