Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

No. 20 LSU opens 2023 with 11-3 win over New Mexico 11-3

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 20 LSU (1-0) opened the 2023 season with an 11-3 win over New Mexico (1-3) in their first game of the LSU Invitational at Tiger Park on Friday, Feb. 10.

Ali Kilponen (1-0) got the start in the circle for the Tigers and went six innings allowing three runs on five hits while striking out seven.

Transfers Karli Petty and Hannah Carson led the way for the Tigers each picking up three RBI. Taylor Pleasants also added three RBI with a double.

The Tigers collected 16 hits as a team and committed no errors in the win.

LSU will face No. 19 Oregon State at 2:30 p.m. and will face New Mexico at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified

Latest News

Former LSU women's basketball head coach Sue Gunter
LSU Board of Supervisors approves change to Dale Brown/Sue Gunter Court
Daphne Mitchell
JACQUES TALK: Daphne Mitchell
LSU Softball
Expect big energy for first LSU softball game of the season Feb. 10
The preseason hype continues to roll in for LSU baseball. The Tigers are the favorite to win...
SEC coaches pick LSU to win conference