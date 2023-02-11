No. 20 LSU opens 2023 with 11-3 win over New Mexico 11-3

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 20 LSU (1-0) opened the 2023 season with an 11-3 win over New Mexico (1-3) in their first game of the LSU Invitational at Tiger Park on Friday, Feb. 10.

Ali Kilponen (1-0) got the start in the circle for the Tigers and went six innings allowing three runs on five hits while striking out seven.

Transfers Karli Petty and Hannah Carson led the way for the Tigers each picking up three RBI. Taylor Pleasants also added three RBI with a double.

The Tigers collected 16 hits as a team and committed no errors in the win.

LSU will face No. 19 Oregon State at 2:30 p.m. and will face New Mexico at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

