Mardi Gras 2023: Krewe of Artemis attracts huge crowd to downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Let the good times roll in Baton Rouge.

The Krewe of Artemis signaled the start of the Mardi Gras season in the Capital Region, as the parade rolled through downtown on Friday, Feb. 10.

“I’m hoping that our necks are so full of beads that it hurts to walk back to the car,” Emily Soule said.

It was a fun-filled night for both natives and newcomers, as hundreds wrestled for beads and other carnival favorites.

Those in attendance told us this parade is unique because its organized by only women.

“You have to experience this once in your life… you have to come to Artemis once in your life, and it will not let you down. We will never let you down here bro,” Russell Walker said.

There will be plenty of parades rolling around Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 with the Tickfaw Boat Parade.

In Baton Rouge at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 Krewe of Mystique de la Capitale will start from River Road at Government Street.

Also at 2 p.m. in Ascension Parish the Krewe of Ascension Mambo will start at Irma Boulevard.

The Krewe of Denham Springs begins at 3 p.m. and will start at the high school, rolling along Range Avenue and Florida Blvd.

At 6:30 p.m. the Krewe of Orion will wrap up the evening with their parade in downtown Baton Rouge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.