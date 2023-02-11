LPSO: Scene clear and safe after man barricaded himself inside home

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has now cleared the scene after working a standoff on Saturday, February 11.

According to officials, LPSO deputies arrived on Austin Drive around 10 a.m. to execute a search warrant concerning a ‘wanted subject.’

“When deputies arrived on scene, the subject fired shots. No one was injured,” said Sheriff Ard. “The subject has since been barricaded in as we continue to negotiate his surrender. Out of an abundance of caution for citizens & our team, we have evacuated some of the homes in the area.”

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the scene is now cleared and considered safe.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

