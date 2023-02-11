Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Authorities offer safety reminders during busy weekend of parades

Mardi Gras 2020: Baton Rouge &amp; Acadiana parade schedule
(tcw-wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Region Crime Stoppers said you should keep safety in mind during a packed weekend of parades in the Baton Rouge area.

Several Mardi Gras parades are set to roll on Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday, Feb. 12.

RELATED: Several Mardi Gras parades rolling through BR area Saturday

Experts said that parents should especially keep their child’s safety in mind. Parents should keep all needs, small trinkets, and plastic bags out of the reach of children under the age of two. Also, parents can place a form of identification on a child in case a family gets separated during a parade.

The Capital Region Crime Stoppers said that members of the public should be extra careful when driving or walking near parades and parade traffic. Also, if you are drinking alcohol, be sure to designate a driver.

The public should avoid venturing into unknown parts of Baton Rouge or walking alone in dim or unlit areas.

Authorities encourage the public to be their eyes and ears. If you see anything out of the ordinary, report it to officials.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified

Latest News

Several Mardi Gras parades rolling through BR area Saturday
Nikeal Franklin (left) and Jy'Shaun Jackson (right)
Police make arrests in connection with mass shooting on Bennington Avenue in Baton Rouge
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, February 11
Weekend weather starts dreary, ends well
Krewe of Artemis.
Mardi Gras 2023: Krewe of Artemis attracts huge crowd to downtown Baton Rouge