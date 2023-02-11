Authorities offer safety reminders during busy weekend of parades

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Region Crime Stoppers said you should keep safety in mind during a packed weekend of parades in the Baton Rouge area.

Several Mardi Gras parades are set to roll on Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday, Feb. 12.

Experts said that parents should especially keep their child’s safety in mind. Parents should keep all needs, small trinkets, and plastic bags out of the reach of children under the age of two. Also, parents can place a form of identification on a child in case a family gets separated during a parade.

The Capital Region Crime Stoppers said that members of the public should be extra careful when driving or walking near parades and parade traffic. Also, if you are drinking alcohol, be sure to designate a driver.

The public should avoid venturing into unknown parts of Baton Rouge or walking alone in dim or unlit areas.

Authorities encourage the public to be their eyes and ears. If you see anything out of the ordinary, report it to officials.

