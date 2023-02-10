Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson named 2022 NFL OPOY

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson warms up before an NFL football game against...
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, Az. (WAFB) - Former LSU wide receiver and current Minnesota Viking Justin Jefferson has been named the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

The former first-rounder led the NFL in catches with 128 and receiving yards with 1,809. He was tied for eleventh in touchdowns with eight. Jefferson ranks No. 6 all-time in yards in a single season.

Jefferson also broke Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss’ franchise record for receptions and yards in a single season.

Since entering the league in 2020 Jefferson has 4,825 receiving yards, the most yards a player has recorded in their first three seasons. He also has the most receiving yards since entering the league in 2020.

The former Tiger has been selected to three straight Pro Bowls as long has been named an All-Pro for the 2022 season.

Jefferson also had arguably the best catch of the season against the Buffalo Bills in a Week 9 win when Jefferson climbed the ladder on 4th and 18 to make a one-handed catch. Jefferson also had a career-high 193 yards against the Bills.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified

Latest News

The preseason hype continues to roll in for LSU baseball. The Tigers are the favorite to win...
SEC coaches pick LSU to win conference
LSU Tigers
SEC coaches pick LSU to win conference
Former LSU women's basketball head coach Sue Gunter
LSU Board of Supervisors plans to vote on change to Dale Brown/Sue Gunter Court
LSU head coach Matt McMahon
Losing streak continues for LSU