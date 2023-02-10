Facebook
SEC coaches pick LSU to win conference

The preseason hype continues to roll in for LSU baseball. The Tigers are the favorite to win the SEC Championship, as selected by the league’s 14 head coaches.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Four LSU players also received preseason conference recognition.

Dylan Crews and Tommy White were voted first team All-SEC. Tre Morgan and Paul Skenes were granted second team honors.

