Greenwell Springs Road closed after man found shot, killed in car, officials say

File photo of deadly shooting graphic.(MGN)
By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Greenwell Springs Road will be shut down for several hours while deputies investigate a deadly shooting, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said a man was found shot inside a vehicle on Friday afternoon, Feb. 10, at 14040 Greenwell Springs Road near Frenchtown Road.

The road will be shut down in both directions from Central City limits to Frenchtown Road, deputies explained.

Officials said the man may have been in the vehicle for a few hours, and the coroner has been contacted.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

