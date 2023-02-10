Facebook
Let the good times roll with the Krewe of Orion Saturday

The Mardi Gras krewe floats keep on rolling the Capital City!
The Mardi Gras krewe floats keep on rolling the Capital City!(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Mardi Gras krewe floats keep on rolling in the Capital City!

Paradegoers are preparing for the Krewe of Orion to move through the streets of downtown Baton Rouge during its 24th annual parade Saturday, Feb. 11.

The party starts at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “In Our Wildest Dreams.”

You can look forward to a line of exciting, colorfully lighted, and tractor-pulled floats. Organizers say masked and costumed riders will toss out plenty of themed parade medallions, Krewe of Orion footballs, and much more.

There will also be marching bands and dance groups.

The parade will start and finish near the Raising Cane’s River Center.

Check out the route below:

Krewe of Orion Parade Map
Krewe of Orion Parade Map(WAFB)
Click here for more information.

