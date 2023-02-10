Jobs available in Capital Region recover to pre-pandemic levels

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you are looking for a job in the Capital Region, employers are looking for you. A new study shows not only are we back to pre-pandemic jobs available, but we also have more.

On the corner of Highland Road and Chimes Street, business and staffing are back and better than ever.

“It’s been great,” said Patrick Wilkerson with Bengals and Bandits. “We have seen a complete rebound. We are better than before the pandemic.”

That wasn’t always the story three years ago.

“It was difficult to find anyone during that time. There was a dramatic downtick in applications we received,” explained Wilkerson.

He said they were not just plagued with no applications coming in, but their usual pick of employees was not on campus.

“It was a struggle in the beginning of the semester. They were coming from a virtual campus. It took a little longer to get people hired,” continued Wilkerson.

After three years, figures show the Capital Region has recovered all pandemic-era job losses and then some. After March 2020, job availability dropped as low as 350,000. Today, we have more than 400,000 jobs available.

“We have more jobs in the Capital Region than before March 2020,” added Jake Polansky, manager of economic research with BRAC. “That is what we use as our benchmark.”

Wilkerson said they usually see more students come in and grab an application, but these unprecedented times opened the door to a new group of applicants.

“We definitely saw a broader mix of people. Typically, it is mainly students. Now, we get people looking for second and third jobs,” said Wilkerson.

There are about 12,000 unemployed workers in Baton Rouge, making the unemployment rate 3%. There are 27,000 job postings, which is more than two job postings for every unemployed worker.

“If you are looking for a job, it is pretty easy to find,” said Polansky.

Post-pandemic numbers show that in Louisiana, most new jobs come from pre-existing businesses while most jobs lost come from businesses downsizing as opposed to closing outright.

