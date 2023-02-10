JACQUES TALK: Daphne Mitchell

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Time and again, LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey has given lots of credit to the success of her programs to her assistant coaches.

One of those who joined Mulkey on the move to Baton Rouge is Daphne Mitchell.

Mitchell is in her second year as an assistant coach at LSU after working for Mulkey at Baylor. She coaches the post players, assists in scouting opponents, and works closely in recruiting efforts.

Mitchell worked under Mulkey for six seasons in Waco where she assisted in recruiting, film, social media, scouting, and game preparation.

Prior to joining the staff at Baylor, Mitchell spent two seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Murray State. Before that, Mitchell was an assistant coach at Jacksonville and Tennessee Tech.

She played collegiately at Georgia Tech.

