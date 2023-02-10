Funding aims to grow and support initiatives to safely reduce jail population in East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jail overcrowding continues to loom large over the country, and for the people inside the effects are detrimental.

“Hours, simply hours in jail can affect someone’s life permanently,” said Christopher Csonka, Executive Director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC).

“You can lose your employment, housing, custody of your children, your family may be struggling to come up with the $5,000 or the $10,000 to pay your bail so you can return home, so how does that impact a family’s finances and their budget as a whole,” said Dianna Payton, Executive Director of the YWCA.

Csonka says having too many people in one prison can create a health and safety threat. That’s why his group and others around East Baton Rouge Parish are working to find ways to reduce our jail population in what they call a safe and efficient way.

“If we can come up with better solutions in a better way to keep citizens safe at the same time address our criminal justice system, let’s do that,” Payton said.

The CJCC received a $466,000 grant by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation to sustain its progress toward reducing East Baton Rouge Parish’s jail population and addressing racial inequities. The grant marks a total of nearly $1.8 million invested in East Baton Rouge Parish to date as part of the Safety and Justice Challenge, a $323 million national initiative to reduce over-incarceration and eliminate racial inequities in local criminal justice systems by changing the way America thinks about and uses jails.

These strategies include creation of a local CJCC, the Pre-Trial Diversion & Recovery Program, the Rapid Case Assessment Team (RCAT), CJCC Engage – a community engagement subcommittee under the CJCC and Expedited Arraignment. As a result, East Baton Rouge Parish has safely reduced the jail population by 47% since 2017.

Other results include diversion of newly arrested individuals with behavioral health challenges from jail to resources and more efficient and effective case processing times.

“We work with a team, with the DA, and a judge, and a public defender to get them identified, assess them, create a case plan and get them out of jail as possible and get them in programming that will help stabilize them and get them sober. Once they graduate the program successfully the DA dismisses their charges, so they never go through the criminal justice process. It’s stopping all of that on the front end,” Csonka said.

However, not everyone is as excited about programs like this. A number of law enforcement sources say officers routinely arrest people for certain crimes and the suspects are effectively back out on the streets, and up to no good before the officer can even get their paperwork finished.

“Every person spending a night in jail is a cost to the city parish. It costs them a certain amount. That’s money that’s being saved that can be redirected back into other justice efforts to help make the system better,” Csonka said.

Supporters believe if they can continue to safely do this, this will benefit the entire community.

“It’s a win-win for everybody,” Csonka said.

