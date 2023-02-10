Expect big energy for first LSU softball game of the season Feb. 10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2023 LSU softball season starts Friday, Feb 10 as they take on New Mexico at 6 p.m. at Tiger Park.

The Lady Tigers are ranked No. 20 in the espn.com/USA Softball Poll and No. 25 in the NFCA/USA Today Poll.

Head Softball Coach, Beth Torina, said they have seven returning starters from last year. Five of them were honored as 2022 All-SEC and NFCA All-Region selections.

Opening weekend information:

LSU Invitational: Feb. 10-12 Tiger Park

LSU Tournament Schedule

Feb. 10. vs. New Mexico - 6 p.m.

Feb. 11. vs. No. 19/25 Oregon State - 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 11 vs. New Mexico - 5 p.m.

Feb. 12 vs. No. 19/25 Oregon State -12:30 p.m.

Feb. 12 Nicholls - 3 p.m.

Ticket information:

Visit www.lsutix.net . Prices are $6 for adults and $3 for youth.

