Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Expect big energy for first LSU softball game of the season Feb. 10

LSU Softball
LSU Softball(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2023 LSU softball season starts Friday, Feb 10 as they take on New Mexico at 6 p.m. at Tiger Park.

The Lady Tigers are ranked No. 20 in the espn.com/USA Softball Poll and No. 25 in the NFCA/USA Today Poll.

Head Softball Coach, Beth Torina, said they have seven returning starters from last year. Five of them were honored as 2022 All-SEC and NFCA All-Region selections.

Opening weekend information:

LSU Invitational: Feb. 10-12 Tiger Park

LSU Tournament Schedule

  • Feb. 10. vs. New Mexico - 6 p.m.
  • Feb. 11. vs. No. 19/25 Oregon State - 2:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 11 vs. New Mexico - 5 p.m.
  • Feb. 12 vs. No. 19/25 Oregon State -12:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 12 Nicholls - 3 p.m.

Ticket information:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified

Latest News

The preseason hype continues to roll in for LSU baseball. The Tigers are the favorite to win...
SEC coaches pick LSU to win conference
LSU Tigers
SEC coaches pick LSU to win conference
LSU Tigers
No. 1 LSU baseball scheduled to make 11 TV appearances
LSU pitcher Thatcher Hurd
JACQUES TALK: Thatcher Hurd