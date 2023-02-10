Facebook
Criminal investigation ongoing after horse death, university reports

WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.
WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University leaders are condemning what happened to a horse, causing it to fall over and die in front of the university law school Monday night.

A spokesperson said Friday that the actions leading up to the animal’s death were disturbing and hinted that they could be considered animal abuse. Witnesses said a rider, who is still unidentified, ran off when the horse collapsed.

A horse collapsed on Southern University's campus on Feb. 6, 2023.
A horse collapsed on Southern University's campus on Feb. 6, 2023.(WAFB)

Southern’s spokesperson added a criminal investigation is underway.

The parish animal control director says the horse’s remains were taken to a landfill. A necropsy was not performed to find out what killed the horse.

