Criminal investigation ongoing after horse death, university reports

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University leaders are condemning what happened to a horse, causing it to fall over and die in front of the university law school Monday night.

A spokesperson said Friday that the actions leading up to the animal’s death were disturbing and hinted that they could be considered animal abuse. Witnesses said a rider, who is still unidentified, ran off when the horse collapsed.

A horse collapsed on Southern University's campus on Feb. 6, 2023. (WAFB)

Southern’s spokesperson added a criminal investigation is underway.

The parish animal control director says the horse’s remains were taken to a landfill. A necropsy was not performed to find out what killed the horse.

