Criminal investigation ongoing after horse death, university reports
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University leaders are condemning what happened to a horse, causing it to fall over and die in front of the university law school Monday night.
A spokesperson said Friday that the actions leading up to the animal’s death were disturbing and hinted that they could be considered animal abuse. Witnesses said a rider, who is still unidentified, ran off when the horse collapsed.
Southern’s spokesperson added a criminal investigation is underway.
The parish animal control director says the horse’s remains were taken to a landfill. A necropsy was not performed to find out what killed the horse.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.