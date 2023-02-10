Cool weekend, chance of showers Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll close out the work week today with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 10 (WAFB)

Tonight will be cold and mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s. There could be a few light passing showers tonight, after midnight. Saturday will be the worse weather day of the two, with mostly cloudy skies, cold and breezy conditions, and light rain showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs on Saturday will only be in the lower 50s. Saturday night into Sunday, we’ll get close to a light freeze, but as of now, it looks like Baton Rouge will stay a few degrees above the freezing mark. Sunday is definitely the better weather day with mostly sunny skies and highs around 60.

Monday also looks good, but rain returns Valentine’s Day Tuesday with a 60% chance of showers and storms.

At this time, there isn’t a severe storm threat on Tuesday, but that could change so stay tuned.

