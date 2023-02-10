Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Cool weekend, chance of showers Saturday

By Jared Silverman
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll close out the work week today with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 10(WAFB)

Tonight will be cold and mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s. There could be a few light passing showers tonight, after midnight. Saturday will be the worse weather day of the two, with mostly cloudy skies, cold and breezy conditions, and light rain showers, mainly in the morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 10(WAFB)

Highs on Saturday will only be in the lower 50s. Saturday night into Sunday, we’ll get close to a light freeze, but as of now, it looks like Baton Rouge will stay a few degrees above the freezing mark. Sunday is definitely the better weather day with mostly sunny skies and highs around 60.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 10(WAFB)

Monday also looks good, but rain returns Valentine’s Day Tuesday with a 60% chance of showers and storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 10(WAFB)

At this time, there isn’t a severe storm threat on Tuesday, but that could change so stay tuned.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 10(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified

Latest News

Rest of Today
FIRST ALERT: Major changes to the weekend forecast; NWS confirms EF-2 tornado
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. weather for Thursday, Feb. 9.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, Feb. 9
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 6 p.m. forecast for Thursday, Feb. 8.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, Feb. 9
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, Feb. 9
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, Feb. 9