Closing arguments, jury deliberation to begin in Oscar Lozada trial

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man accused of killing his school-teacher wife and then fleeing the country with their daughter is finally on trial.

Closing arguments in the Oscar Lozada second-degree murder trial are expected to begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.

Opening statements in the trial got underway early Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 7) and the prosecution is put on its portion of the case.

Oscar Lozada (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Prosecutors began by laying out where things started when Sylviane Lozada had gone missing in 2011 to years later when her husband, Oscar, was arrested in Mexico, where he was found with his daughter, Angelina.

The defense, in a much shorter fashion, just asked the jury to think for themselves when listening to prosecutors and not take their words as evidence.

Sylviane Finck Lozada (Source: East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)

So far, several witnesses, including Sylviane’s best friend and former co-worker, two neighborhood friends, Sylviane’s youngest sister, and Lt. Michael Birdwell, who was the initial East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s detective on the case, have taken the stand.

Each of them confirmed everything the prosecutors laid out in their opening statements.

