BR prayer vigil to benefit earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria

The prayer vigil is happening Friday, Feb. 10 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 862 O’Neal Lane.
The prayer vigil is happening Friday, Feb. 10 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 862 O'Neal Lane.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several organizations in the Capital City are coming together to hold a prayer vigil for the victims of the earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 6.

Widespread destruction, the collapse of buildings, thousands of deaths, and more injuries were left behind due to the natural disasters.

Death toll rises, rescues dwindle in earthquake aftermath

Atlas Foundation a nonprofit organization, along with Embrace Relief, is coming together to pray for the victims in Turkey and northwestern Syria.

The prayer vigil is happening Friday, Feb. 10 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 862 O’Neal Lane.

Click here to RSVP

If you would like to make a donation, click here.

As of Friday morning, the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the border region between Turkey and Syria, an area home to more than 13.5 million people had a total death toll of more than 21,600.

As Turkey continues to deal with a staggering loss of life, rescuers are still powering through the week in many areas. (CNN)
GRAPHIC WARNING: Baby Helen is rescued Thursday in Hatay, Turkey, 68 hours after the initial earthquake hit Turkey and Syria. (Source: CNN TURK/CNN)

