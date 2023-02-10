Boost waiving international fees to Turkey and Syria in wake of quake’s devastation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the search for survivors continues in Turkey and Syria, and the world rushes to offer help, mobile service providers are stepping up to do their part.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria, an area home to more than 13.5 million people, killing more than 20,000 people.

Rescuers pulled several people alive from the shattered remnants of buildings on Friday, some who survived more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete in the bitter cold.

Even though experts say trapped people can live for a week or more, the chances of finding survivors are dimming.

Temperatures remain below freezing across the large region, and many people have no place to shelter. The Turkish government has distributed millions of hot meals, as well as tents and blankets, but was still struggling to reach many people in need.

Boost Infinite is offering added support for families and friends in the United States.

The mobile provider will not be charging International Calling or SMS fees to Turkey and Syria during this time.

As Turkey continues to deal with a staggering loss of life, rescuers are still powering through the week in many areas. (CNN)

In an email to customers, the company says, “Our hearts go out to all affected by this tragedy.”

Some in Turkey have complained that the government was slow to respond, a perception that could hurt Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as he faces a tough battle for reelection in May.

Turkey’s disaster management agency said more than 19,300 people had been confirmed killed in the disaster so far in Turkey, with more than 77,000 injured.

More than 3,300 have been confirmed killed in Syria, bringing the total number of dead to more than 22,000. The bodies of more than 700 Syrians killed in Turkey have been repatriated since Monday for burial, Syrian opposition official Mazen Alloush told The Associated Press on Friday.

Some 12,000 buildings in Turkey have either collapsed or sustained serious damage, according to Turkey’s minister of environment and urban planning, Murat Kurum.

Engineers suggested that the scale of the devastation is partly explained by lax enforcement of building codes, which some have warned for years would make them vulnerable to earthquakes.

