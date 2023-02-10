Body found in field near Washington-St. Tammany line identified as man reported missing in Picayune

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A body found in a field in Washington Parish last month has been identified as a 38-year-old man who was reported missing after disappearing last summer.

Authorities say the skeletal remains of Daryl Jenkins were found on Jan. 18 in a field near the Washington-St. Tammany Parish line.

Jenkins was last seen in July 2022 and was reported missing to the Picayune, Mississippi police department in September.

The body of Daryl Jenkins was found in a field near the Washington-St. Tammany Parish line months after he was reported missing. (Picayune PD)

The cause and manner of death remain under investigation by the Coroner and the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.